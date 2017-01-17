Atkinson's 2nd goal lifts Blue Jackets past Senators in OTA

Cam Atkinson's second goal of the game at 1:09 of overtime lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets a 7-6 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night. Atkinson had a breakaway after a shot by Senators captain Erik Karlsson missed the Columbus net and went around the boards out to Atkinson, who was at center-ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.