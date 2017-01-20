Atkinson gets hat trick, wedding cash from late All-Star bid

Atkinson gets hat trick, wedding cash...

Cam Atkinson thought he would be spending All-Star weekend in New York City with his fiancee and some Columbus teammates. Instead, the Blue Jackets forward got to show what he can do on the other coast - and he evened pick up a few extra bucks to help pay for his wedding.

