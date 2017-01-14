Athanasiou, Red Wings rally to rout Penguins
Andreas Athanasiou went end to end with the puck, split defenders and scored early in the third period, giving the Detroit Red Wings their first lead in a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Detroit coach Jeff Blashill won a challenge shortly after on a potential tying goal by the Penguins.
