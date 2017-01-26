After avoiding suspension, Marchand lifts Bruins past Pens
Marchand scored two second-period goals in a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, hours after he was docked $10,000 by the NHL but not ordered to sit out any games for what the league termed was "a dangerous trip" of Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall on Jan. 24. "He skated like he was $10,000 lighter," teammate David Backes said with a laugh. "He was flying around and doing what he does best playing the game and playing hard."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|40 min
|Mark cantrell
|1
|Enough already
|7 hr
|Kid Phart
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|7 hr
|Old MacPhart
|4
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|7 hr
|Phartface
|14
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|8 hr
|SherrifPharts
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|14 hr
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Wed
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC