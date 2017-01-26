After avoiding suspension, Marchand l...

After avoiding suspension, Marchand lifts Bruins past Pens

21 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Marchand scored two second-period goals in a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, hours after he was docked $10,000 by the NHL but not ordered to sit out any games for what the league termed was "a dangerous trip" of Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall on Jan. 24. "He skated like he was $10,000 lighter," teammate David Backes said with a laugh. "He was flying around and doing what he does best playing the game and playing hard."

