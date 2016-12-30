Wings' Dylan Larkin says former teamm...

Wings' Dylan Larkin says former teammate Auston Matthews was always 'special'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

The kid was just 15, one year younger than he was, but Dylan Larkin knew there was something "special" about Auston Matthews. Larkin got his first glimpse of the Toronto Maple Leafs' emerging star at an evaluation camp for USA hockey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... 19 hr Spotted Girl 5
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 4
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,863 • Total comments across all topics: 277,482,141

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC