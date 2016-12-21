Wild win 12th in a row, 6-4 against Islanders
As they've done so often during this franchise-record run, the Wild simply kept to their plan and got the bounce they needed. Haula scored midway through the third period to help Minnesota hold off the New York Islanders 6-4 on for its 12th victory in a row.
