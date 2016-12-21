Wheeler, Scheifele and Stafford lead Jets past Blackhawks
Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Drew Stafford scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Tuesday night. Jacob Trouba added two assists, and Winnipeg won its second straight and fourth in five games.
