The List: Newfoundlanders contemplate...

The List: Newfoundlanders contemplate an NHL without any Newfoundlanders playing in it

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

On Dec. 11, the Nashville Predators issued a press release announcing that defenceman Adam Pardy had been "assigned" to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League. Pardy had appeared in one game for the Predators this season and was, at best, a peripheral NHL player - reliable, but not irreplaceable - and, at 32 years old, a journeyman whose NHL journey looked to be nearing its end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 4
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 3
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,307 • Total comments across all topics: 277,347,035

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC