Surprising Blue Jackets pile up the wins, lead the NHL

" When the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Montreal Canadiens two days before Christmas for the team's 12th consecutive win, the sell-out crowd at Nationwide Arena stayed put and cheered long past the final horn. Just a season removed from a last-place finish in the Metropolitan Division " coach John Tortorella called 2015-16 "embarrassing" " the Blue Jackets have hockey's best record fueled by a roster light on stars but deep in key contributors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.