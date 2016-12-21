Steve Downie goes on lengthy Twitter rant against Don Cherry and Arizona Coyotes
Former NHLer Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant on Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes organization. Downie, who played parts of eight seasons with various teams in the NHL, criticized the culture of violence that he believes Cherry perpetuates through his Rock 'Em Sock 'Em series of videos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC