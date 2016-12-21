Skinner, Faulk score for Hurricanes i...

Skinner, Faulk score for Hurricanes in 2-1 win over Sabres

An extended layoff helped the Carolina Hurricanes start fast and hold on late for their third victory in four games. Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk had first period goals in Carolina's 3-1 victory over Buffalo on Thursday night.

