Skinner, Faulk score for Hurricanes in 2-1 win over Sabres
An extended layoff helped the Carolina Hurricanes start fast and hold on late for their third victory in four games. Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk had first period goals in Carolina's 3-1 victory over Buffalo on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC