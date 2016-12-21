Silfverberg's go-ahead goal in third leads Ducks over Flames 3-1

Jakob Silfverberg scored the go-ahead goal 5:37 into the third period to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday. On a two-on-one with Andrew Cogliano, Silfverberg hung onto the puck and whipped a wrist shot over the shoulder of Chad Johnson from 40 feet out.

