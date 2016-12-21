Sharks' 4-goal 2nd period beats Flames

San Jose's second-year forward notched the first multigoal game of his career Tuesday to spark the Sharks to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames at SAP Center . Patrick Marleau collected his 490th career goal, Joe Thornton collected two assists on a night he became the 37th player to appear in 1,400 career games, and goalie Martin Jones made 20 stops.

