Sharks' 4-goal 2nd period beats Flames
San Jose's second-year forward notched the first multigoal game of his career Tuesday to spark the Sharks to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames at SAP Center . Patrick Marleau collected his 490th career goal, Joe Thornton collected two assists on a night he became the 37th player to appear in 1,400 career games, and goalie Martin Jones made 20 stops.
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
