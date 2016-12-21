Senators beat Blackhawks 4-3 for 3rd straight win

Derick Brassard and Tom Pyatt scored 10 seconds apart during Ottawa's three-goal second period, and the Senators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their third consecutive victory. Bobby Ryan added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a seven-game road losing streak against Chicago, earning its first win at the United Center since March 28, 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.