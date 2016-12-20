Sabres centre O'Reilly out after having appendectomy
Buffalo Sabres top-line centre Ryan O'Reilly is out indefinitely after having his appendix removed during the NHL's holiday break this past weekend. Without providing details, the Sabres said the appendectomy was successful and there is no timetable for O'Reilly's return.
