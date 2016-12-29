Ryan Miller makes 36 saves, Canucks hang on to beat Kings 2-1
Miller was unbeatable until late in the third period as the Kings outshot the Canucks 37-20 - including 31-8 over the final 40 minutes. Returning from the NHL's Christmas break, the Canucks earned only their second win in the past five games.
