Rangers rally to down Senators 4-3

Defenceman Nick Holden scored the go-ahead goal less than 7 minutes into the third period, lifting the New York Rangers to a comeback 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Holden's sixth goal of the season at 6:31 came as he wedged the puck past Senators goaltender Mike Condon just 4 seconds after a Rangers' power play had expired.

