Peter Budaj shines for LA Kings in blanking of Predators

Peter Budaj made 28 saves and Dowd, a Huntsville, Alabama native, scored to lead the Kings to a 4-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Nick Shore, Jeff Carter and Devin Setoguchi also scored for the Kings, who were playing the sixth of their season-long nine-game road swing/ They improved to 3-2-1 on the trip.

