Minor leaguer makes first public appearance since collapsing
Arizona Coyotes minor leaguer Craig Cunningham could be released from the hospital this week, more than a month after collapsing on the ice before a Tucson Roadrunners game. Cunningham, his mother and his doctors at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson met with reporters Wednesday, his first public appearance since suffering cardiac arrest before a game on Nov. 19. The 26-year-old Cunningham required more than 85 minutes of CPR after collapsing on the ice and doctors said he was lucky to have made it.
