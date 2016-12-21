Minor leaguer makes first public appe...

Minor leaguer makes first public appearance since collapsing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Arizona Coyotes minor leaguer Craig Cunningham could be released from the hospital this week, more than a month after collapsing on the ice before a Tucson Roadrunners game. Cunningham, his mother and his doctors at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson met with reporters Wednesday, his first public appearance since suffering cardiac arrest before a game on Nov. 19. The 26-year-old Cunningham required more than 85 minutes of CPR after collapsing on the ice and doctors said he was lucky to have made it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 4
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 3
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,538

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC