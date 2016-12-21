Minor leaguer makes first public appearance since collapsing

Arizona Coyotes minor leaguer Craig Cunningham could be released from the hospital this week, more than a month after collapsing on the ice before a Tucson Roadrunners game. Cunningham, his mother and his doctors at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson met with reporters Wednesday, his first public appearance since suffering cardiac arrest before a game on Nov. 19. The 26-year-old Cunningham required more than 85 minutes of CPR after collapsing on the ice and doctors said he was lucky to have made it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.