Michael Frolik ends 20-game goalless drought as Flames double up Coyotes
Michael Frolik ended a 20-game goalless drought and also added an assist Saturday night as the Calgary Flames used a strong first period to beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2. Mikael Backlund, Dennis Wideman and Lance Bouma also scored in the first for Calgary , which improved to 4-0 against the Coyotes this season.
