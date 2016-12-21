Michael Frolik ends 20-game goalless drought as Flames double up Coyotes

Michael Frolik ended a 20-game goalless drought and also added an assist Saturday night as the Calgary Flames used a strong first period to beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2. Mikael Backlund, Dennis Wideman and Lance Bouma also scored in the first for Calgary , which improved to 4-0 against the Coyotes this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.