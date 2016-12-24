MacKinnnon's OT goal lifts Avalanche over Blackhawks 2-1
CHICAGO – Nathan MacKinnon scored 25 seconds into overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 win over the Blackhawks on Friday night. Cruising in with Tyson Barrie on a 2-on-1 break, MacKinnon beat Corey Crawford with a high shot that ticked off the post and ended the Avalanche's five-game losing streak.
