LA Kings put high-scoring F Tyler Toffoli on injured reserve The Los Angeles Kings have placed forward Tyler Toffoli on injured reserve Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iFXBbv Toffoli has missed the Kings' past two games with a lower-body injury, and he will miss at least three more. He is the Kings' second-leading scorer with 20 points in 32 games, including eight goals and a team-leading plus-14 rating.

