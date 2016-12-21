Kings' 9-game trip ends with 3-1 loss to Oilers
Eric Gryba broke a tie at 6:58 of the third period and Jordan Eberle had two assists in the Edmonton Oilers' 3-1 victory over the Kings on Thursday night. Patrick Maroon and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|3 hr
|wichita-rick
|1
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC