Ingram to start Tuesday for Team Canada
Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Connor Ingram will start for Canada against Slovakia on Tuesday night in the preliminary round of the world junior hockey championship. Carter Hart started Monday's opener against Russia and surrendered three goals on only 17 shots.
