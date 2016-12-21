Greiss has 48 saves, Lee scores 2, Islanders beat Bruins 4-2
Greiss stopped 48 of the 50 shots he faced - both career highs - and the Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Tuesday night for the club's first victory in almost two weeks. "They were shooting pucks from everywhere," said Greiss, who was able to preserve New York's lead after two quick goals by Boston early in the third period pulled the Bruins to 3-2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC