Giordano's 2 goals send Flames to 4-1 victory over Canucks

Flames defenseman Mark Giordano scored two goals less than 10 minutes apart in the second period to lead Calgary over the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Friday night. Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames, and Matthew Tkachuk had an empty-net goal that sent Calgary into the Christmas break 8-3-0 in its last 11 games.

