For Blackhawks defensemen, different partners can mean different approaches
In his second stint with the Blackhawks, Brian Campbell has done a little of everything. He has played both sides, and coach Joel Quenneville has paired him with almost every other defenseman on the roster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC