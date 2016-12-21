Flames catch fire on power play in 4-2 win over Coyotes

Kris Versteeg put Calgary ahead with its third power-play goal of the game in the third period and the Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Monday night. Versteeg and Troy Brouwer had a goal and assist each for Calgary, which had lost its last two games but has at least one power-play goal in its past eight contests.

