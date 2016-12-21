Ex-nanny for Penguins player gets 5-year federal sentence

The former nanny of Pittsburgh Penguins player Chris Kunitz was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison for setting fire to her rental residence and then filing fraudulent insurance claims for the contents. The public defender for Andrea Forsythe, 28, unsuccessfully sought a term running concurrently to one she'll receive next month for thefts from the Penguins player and other people for whom she worked as a nanny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.