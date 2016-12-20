Dubnyk gets NHL-leading 5th shutout to Wild keep rolling
Dubnyk gets NHL-leading 5th shutout to Wild keep rolling Wild beat Avalanche 2-0 on Tuesday night for their eighth straight victory Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/sports/2016/12/20/dubnyk-gets-nhl-leading-5th-shutout-wild-keep-rolling/95686462/ Colorado Avalanche's Tyson Barrie, left, and Minnesota Wild's Mikko Koivu, of Finland, keep battling for the puck after colliding during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 2-0.
