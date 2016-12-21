Drouin finally solid in Tampa; meet the Jackets unlikely leading scorer
The third overall pick of the 2013 draft was unhappy in Tampa then amid inconsistent opportunities under head coach Jon Cooper and had requested a trade from the club in November. He was demoted to the American Hockey League by January and later suspended indefinitely without pay as trade speculation swirled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC