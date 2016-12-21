Dell gets first career shutout in Sharks' 2-0 victory
Rookie Aaron Dell stopped 21 shots to get his first career shutout and the San Jose Sharks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Friday night. Patrick Marleau scored on a power play late in the first period, and the Sharks won their fourth straight and eighth of nine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|13 min
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC