Danault scores in OT after Gallagher ties it, Canadiens win
Phillip Danault scored 39 seconds into overtime after Brendan Gallagher tied it late in the third period, leading the Montreal Canadiens over the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night. Gallagher ended a 13-game goal drought with 2:37 remaining when his shot from the right circle went over James Reimer's glove, and then Danault came in on a breakaway and beat Reimer for his seventh goal of the season.
