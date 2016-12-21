Danault scores in OT after Gallagher ...

Danault scores in OT after Gallagher ties it, Canadiens win

5 hrs ago

Phillip Danault scored 39 seconds into overtime after Brendan Gallagher tied it late in the third period, leading the Montreal Canadiens over the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night. Gallagher ended a 13-game goal drought with 2:37 remaining when his shot from the right circle went over James Reimer's glove, and then Danault came in on a breakaway and beat Reimer for his seventh goal of the season.

