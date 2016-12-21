Crosby scores NHL-high 22nd goal, Pen...

Crosby scores NHL-high 22nd goal, Penguins drop Rangers 7-2

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WFTV Orlando

Sidney Crosby picked up his NHL-leading 22nd goal, Evgeni Malkin added a goal and two assists and the Pittsburgh Penguins toppled the New York Rangers 7-2 on Tuesday night to move into a tie with the Rangers atop the crowded Metropolitan Division. Bryan Rust, Phil Kessel, Justin Schultz, Patric Hornqvist and Nick Bonino also scored for the Penguins, who improved to 8-0-2 in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 4
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 3
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,545

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC