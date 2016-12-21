Crosby scores NHL-high 22nd goal, Penguins drop Rangers 7-2

Sidney Crosby picked up his NHL-leading 22nd goal, Evgeni Malkin added a goal and two assists and the Pittsburgh Penguins toppled the New York Rangers 7-2 on Tuesday night to move into a tie with the Rangers atop the crowded Metropolitan Division. Bryan Rust, Phil Kessel, Justin Schultz, Patric Hornqvist and Nick Bonino also scored for the Penguins, who improved to 8-0-2 in December.

