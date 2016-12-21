Coming Around: Jacob Trouba getting comfortable on right side of Jets' defence
When the Winnipeg Jets defenceman was a holdout at the beginning of the NHL season, one reason he and his agent gave was his desire to play on his natural right side and have a bigger role in the team's Top 2 pairings. After signing a two-year, $6-million contract on Nov. 7, Trouba got into his first game Nov. 11 - but on the right side with Ben Chiarot in the third pairing.
