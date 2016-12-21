Christmas in Colorado won't be the last for Avs' Bednar
First-year Avalanche coach Jared Bednar envisioned a different Christmas, one that included celebration of becoming an NHL head coach. That still might take place around family in his newly purchased Denver-area home today, but the fact that he's the bench boss of the NHL's worst team inevitably suggests his future is in doubt.
