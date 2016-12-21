Bruins beat Sabres 3-1 on Bergeron, S...

Bruins beat Sabres 3-1 on Bergeron, Schaller goals

7 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

A fast start and another solid outing by goaltender Tuukka Rask made for a fairly easy afternoon for the Boston Bruins . Patrice Bergeron and Tim Schaller scored second-period goals Saturday to help the Bruins beat Buffalo 3-1 and complete a sweep of home-and-home games against the struggling Sabres.

