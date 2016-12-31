Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand h...

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has 10 goals and

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Germantown

Bruins' Brad Marchand stands up to Twitter user who used homophobic slur Marchand says this struck home because he has a "few friends that are in same-sex relationships." Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2hDYIL5 BOSTON - Bruins winger Brad Marchand is standing up to a Twitter user who attacked him with a homophobic slur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Germantown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... 11 hr Knock off purse s... 6
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 4
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,503,050

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC