Bibeau, Froese, Gauthier recalled by Maple Leafs from AHL's Marlies

Goaltender Antoine Bibeau as well as forwards Byron Froese and Frederik Gauthier were recalled from the American Hockey League on Tuesday by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Bibeau, 22, has a 7-7-2 record, a 2.46 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and three shutouts in 16 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season.

