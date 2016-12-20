Backlund, Gaudreau score 2 goals each as Flames top Avs, 6-3
Mikael Backlund scored two of Calgary's four goals in the second period and also had an assist, and the Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Tuesday night. Johnny Gaudreau also had two goals and an assist for the Flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC