UAE foreign minister: No word on Qatari response to demands
The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat said on Tuesday that four Arab nations have yet to receive details on Qatar's response to demands they made as part of a diplomatic crisis gripping the Persian Gulf. Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan declined to say what action the countries may take against Qatar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09)
|Jun 30
|Lilly Moran
|276
|Crackpot Criminality From Abu Through Zubaydah
|Jun 29
|Shame on YOO
|1
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Jun 26
|Robert Laity
|22
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 22
|Tex-Ankini
|32
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Jun 22
|Senile graybeard
|210
|Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
|Jun 18
|Big Johnson
|3
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC