Tunisia homeland worse than Guantanamo for 2 ex-prisoners
The two Tunisian former Guantanamo Bay detainees call their homeland an open-air prison and yearn for escape, even back to the U.S. detention center in Cuba. At least two other Tunisians freed from Guantanamo made their way to Syria , and another has seemingly vanished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gandhi would have stood up to Osama: Grandson (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|Evelyn
|3
|Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09)
|Jun 30
|Lilly Moran
|276
|Crackpot Criminality From Abu Through Zubaydah
|Jun 29
|Shame on YOO
|1
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Jun 26
|Robert Laity
|22
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 22
|Tex-Ankini
|32
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Jun 22
|Senile graybeard
|210
|Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
|Jun 18
|Big Johnson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC