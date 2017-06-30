Tunisia homeland worse than Guantanam...

Tunisia homeland worse than Guantanamo for 2 ex-prisoners

The two Tunisian former Guantanamo Bay detainees call their homeland an open-air prison and yearn for escape, even back to the U.S. detention center in Cuba. At least two other Tunisians freed from Guantanamo made their way to Syria , and another has seemingly vanished.

