Top member of Ginbot-7 arrested on charges of terrorism in London

Dr. Tadesse Biru Kersmo who is a top member of the terrorist group Ginbot-7 was arrested in Great Britain charged with attending a terrorist training camp. According to news reports Tadesse Biru Kersmo 51 was arrested at Heathrow airport in January and he was charged on Thursday with eight counts of possessing articles containing information likely to be used by a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

