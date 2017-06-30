The Latest: UN chief sends envoy to Gulf amid Qatar crisis

A black-and-white depiction of Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, attracts signatures and comments of support from residents amid a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and neighboring Arab countries in Doha, Qatar, on Mo... U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent U.N. political chief Jeffrey Feltman to the Persian Gulf to discuss how the United Nations might work with regional partners to resolve the crisis between Qatar and four Arab nations. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that Feltman has already been to the United Arab Emirates - one of the four Arab nations - and was in Kuwait, which is trying to mediate the conflict, on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.