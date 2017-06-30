The Latest: UN chief sends envoy to Gulf amid Qatar crisis
A black-and-white depiction of Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, attracts signatures and comments of support from residents amid a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and neighboring Arab countries in Doha, Qatar, on Mo... U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent U.N. political chief Jeffrey Feltman to the Persian Gulf to discuss how the United Nations might work with regional partners to resolve the crisis between Qatar and four Arab nations. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that Feltman has already been to the United Arab Emirates - one of the four Arab nations - and was in Kuwait, which is trying to mediate the conflict, on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09)
|Jun 30
|Lilly Moran
|276
|Crackpot Criminality From Abu Through Zubaydah
|Jun 29
|Shame on YOO
|1
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Jun 26
|Robert Laity
|22
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 22
|Tex-Ankini
|32
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Jun 22
|Senile graybeard
|210
|Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
|Jun 18
|Big Johnson
|3
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC