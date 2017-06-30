Terror accused Thulsie twins to remai...

Terror accused Thulsie twins to remain behind bars

The terror case against twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie was on Wednesday again postponed in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court - this time because the defence needs digital records of the entire matter. Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie have remained in custody since their arrests last year on terrorism charges.

