Salahuddin boasts about terror attacks in India

Salahuddin is the Hizb chief who last year who last year threatened to turn the Kashmir valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces". NEW DELHI: Recently designated 'global terrorist' by the US, Syed Salahuddin has boasted to a Pakistani television channel that he and his outfit the Hizbul Mujahideen have carried out terror attacks in India, reported ANI.

