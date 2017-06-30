Sadiq Khan: Victims of July 7 attacks will never be forgotten
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said the victims of the July 7 attacks will never be forgotten and recalled how the city's response "inspired the world". Friday marks 12 years since 52 people died and hundreds were injured in attacks on the capital's transport system in the single worst terrorist atrocity on British soil.
