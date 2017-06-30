Reports: Former Guantanamo detainee to get $10 million from Canada

A Canadian man who spent 10 years at Guantanamo Bay after fighting U.S. troops in Afghanistan is getting more than $10 million and an apology from the Canadian government, according to Canadian media reports. Omar Khadr, who was 15 at the time of his capture and is now 30, had sued the Canadian government for violating international law by allegedly not protecting its citizen and conspiring with his U.S. captors, who he says abused him.

