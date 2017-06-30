Reports: Former Guantanamo detainee to get $10 million from Canada
A Canadian man who spent 10 years at Guantanamo Bay after fighting U.S. troops in Afghanistan is getting more than $10 million and an apology from the Canadian government, according to Canadian media reports. Omar Khadr, who was 15 at the time of his capture and is now 30, had sued the Canadian government for violating international law by allegedly not protecting its citizen and conspiring with his U.S. captors, who he says abused him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09)
|Jun 30
|Lilly Moran
|276
|Crackpot Criminality From Abu Through Zubaydah
|Jun 29
|Shame on YOO
|1
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Jun 26
|Robert Laity
|22
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 22
|Tex-Ankini
|32
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Jun 22
|Senile graybeard
|210
|Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
|Jun 18
|Big Johnson
|3
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC