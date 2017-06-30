Reports: Former Guantanamo detainee t...

Reports: Former Guantanamo detainee to get $10 million from Canada

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

A Canadian man who spent 10 years at Guantanamo Bay after fighting U.S. troops in Afghanistan is getting more than $10 million and an apology from the Canadian government, according to Canadian media reports. Omar Khadr, who was 15 at the time of his capture and is now 30, had sued the Canadian government for violating international law by allegedly not protecting its citizen and conspiring with his U.S. captors, who he says abused him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09) Jun 30 Lilly Moran 276
News Crackpot Criminality From Abu Through Zubaydah Jun 29 Shame on YOO 1
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) Jun 26 Robert Laity 22
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Jun 22 Tex-Ankini 32
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Jun 22 Senile graybeard 210
News Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists Jun 18 Big Johnson 3
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,482 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC