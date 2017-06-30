Qatar crisis raises questions about defining terrorism
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain have released a list of two dozen groups and nearly 60 individuals that they allege have been involved in financing terrorism and are linked to Qatar. The crisis began last month when the four Arab countries cut ties to Qatar.
