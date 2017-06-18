Prominent Palestinian lawmaker arrested on terrorism charges

In this Thursday, May 21, 2015 file photo, Palestinian Parliament member Khalida Jarrar of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine attends a court session charged with inciting violence, at the Israeli Ofer military base near the West Bank city of Ramallah A well-known Palestinian lawmaker and activist was arrested Saturday night near the West Bank city of Ramallah as part of a joint operation by the IDF and the Shin Bet Security agency, a year after she was released from custody and feted by Israeli lawmakers.

